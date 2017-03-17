Search
    NRUMC raises funds through 'Souper' Bowl event

    By New Richmond-News Staff Today at 5:00 p.m.

    NR United Methodist Church held its annual "Souper" Bowl of Caring food drive between the end of January and Feb. 5. On Feb. 5, Pearl Christensen and her daughter, Vicki Ulrich, counted up all the items and came up with a grand total of 760 items. We also collected an offering Sunday, Feb. 5, and that total was $260. On Wednesday, Feb. 15, the food was delivered by our youth group and some awesome volunteers to Five Loaves Food Shelf. The food weighed in at 534 pounds. (Submitted photo)

