Eagle Scouts recognized during Court of Honor ceremony

Newham and Tenner have been in Scouts together since they first joined Cub Scout Pack 463 in the first grade. They have advanced through the ranks of Boy Scouting to reach the highest achievement possible, the Rank of Eagle Scout. In order to achieve this goal, a Scout must fulfill requirements in the areas of leadership, service and outdoor skills. Newham completed his requirements for Eagle rank in September 2016 and Tenner completed his in January 2017.

An Eagle Scout must be active within his troop while advancing through six ranks, complete at least 21 merit badges, and organize a service project that benefits his church, community or school.

Both young men are members of the Order of the Arrow. They have regularly attended summer camp at Tesomas Scout Camp. They have helped with service projects for the VFW, American Legion and many other community organizations. They both have held many leadership positions while in the troop, including Scout Patrol Leader, Assistant Scout Patrol Leader and Quartermaster. In addition, Newham attended Grey Wolf Leadership training and Tenner worked at Tesomas Scout Camp as a Counselor in Training and served as chaplain's aide.

For his Eagle project, Newham led an effort to re-landscape and rebuild an outdoor sand volleyball court at Prairieview Covenant Church. The project took eight days, 31 volunteers and 250 hours.

For Tenner's Eagle project, he replaced three park benches that had deteriorated with new benches made of weatherproof materials in the parking lot area of Immaculate Conception Church. The benches were dedicated at a ceremony Tenner organized. The ceremony remembered 12 youth from Immaculate Conception Church, and those youth are memorialized on the benches.

Newham and Tenner are both seniors at New Richmond High School.

Newham has been active in orchestra, computer club, ski club and church. Newham is planning to pursue a career in food science and technologies that stemmed from taking a course at the high school in food science. He currently is taking an independent study of food science in the hopes of building a curriculum course in Food Science 2.

Tenner has been active in band, choir, Science Olympiad, forensics, Safe Youth, computer club, chess club, LEAP, performed in several school plays and one musical, and played junior varsity soccer. Tenner sings in his church choir and leads music at weekend liturgy intermittently. Tenner is planning to attend UW-Eau Claire in the fall and will pursue secondary education teaching license in chemistry.