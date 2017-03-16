An expo with more than 30 booths kicks off the event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a formal program that runs from 1-4 p.m.

This year's keynote address will be presented by Craig Culver, the co-founder of one of Wisconsin's iconic businesses — Culver's.

He took his mother's recipes and transformed the family enterprise into an American success story with franchise locations in a dozen states with more than 600 restaurants. He'll tell attendees how he did it with "Business Lessons Learned from My Mother."

More than 275 attendees are expected to this event, which culminates with the announcement of the 2017 New Richmond Area Business Woman of the Year.

Nominations for the prestigious award may be submitted electronically to the New Richmond Chamber at info@newrichmondchamber.com, or dropped off at the chamber office at 245 S. Knowles Ave.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, March 31.

A limited number of tickets, booths and sponsorships are available for this event. The cost is $40 per person, and that includes a gift bag, lunch and admission to vendor/expo, and the rest of the day's activities.

To register or become a sponsor, call the chamber at 715-246-2900 or visit the chamber's website at www.newrichmondchamber.com.