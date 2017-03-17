New Richmond Fire & Rescue personnel honored for years of service
1 / 9
2 / 9
3 / 9
4 / 9
5 / 9
6 / 9
7 / 9
8 / 9
9 / 9
The New Richmond Fire & Rescue held its annual awards program on Feb. 27.
Those honored at this year's event are as follows:
• Jeff Rothmeier 5 years of service
• Mitch VanderWyst 5 years of service
• John Jarchow 5 years of service
• Kyle Hinrichs 5 years of service
• Josh Bell 5 years of service
• Paul Dean 5 years of service
• Frank Greer 10 years of service
• Robert Wilson 20 years of service
• Matthew Myers 24 years of service & retired