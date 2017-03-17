Search
    New Richmond Fire & Rescue personnel honored for years of service

    By New Richmond-News Staff Today at 12:00 p.m.
    Chief Jim VanderWyst congratulates Robert Wilson for his 20 years of service.1 / 9
    Chief Jim VanderWyst congratulates Frank Greer for 10 years of service.2 / 9
    Chief Jim VanderWyst congratulatesKyle Hinrichs for his five years of service.3 / 9
    Chief Jim VanderWyst congratulates Mitch VanderWyst for his five years of service.4 / 9
    Chief Jim VanderWyst congratulates Matt Myers for his 34 years of service.5 / 9
    Chief Jim VanderWyst congratulates John Jarchow for his five years of service.6 / 9
    Jeff Rothmeier, five years with the department. (Submitted photos)7 / 9
    Chief Jim VanderWyst congratulates Josh Bell for his five years of service. 8 / 9
    Chief Jim VanderWyst congratulates Paul Dean for his five years of service.9 / 9

    The New Richmond Fire & Rescue held its annual awards program on Feb. 27.

    Those honored at this year's event are as follows:

    • Jeff Rothmeier 5 years of service

    • Mitch VanderWyst 5 years of service

    • John Jarchow 5 years of service

    • Kyle Hinrichs 5 years of service

    • Josh Bell 5 years of service

    • Paul Dean 5 years of service

    • Frank Greer 10 years of service

    • Robert Wilson 20 years of service

    • Matthew Myers 24 years of service & retired

