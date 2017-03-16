Donahue family to lead St. Patrick’s Day parade Friday

“The fact we will all get together for St. Patrick’s Day for the first time in many years,” said son Brian Donahue. “We all have years to get there, but this year we will all be able to make it and march together. That will be awesome to bring the whole family together, especially with us being grand marshals.”

Patrick and Helen Donahue have been married for over 60 years and lived on their family farm in the Erin Prairie Township up until just a few years ago when they moved into town. According to Helen, the parade has always been a fun, family activity for the Donahues, including the after party at the Shamrock, which has featured music from the likes of Conrad Jones.

“It is pretty special to be a grand marshal, I think,” said son Dennis. “There have been a lot of years that we would go to St. Paul to take part in the festivities there, but we’d always get back here in time to be part of the New Richmond parade. The parade here has always been so well organized and well attended.”