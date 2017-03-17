Farmers are encouraged to attend any or all of the four meetings, which will offer time for networking, a complimentary meal and an update from Wisconsin Farmers Union staff on farm policy and the impact of the proposed state budget on rural Wisconsin.

Each stop will also feature either a speaker or a tour of the host site. Meeting locations will include:

EMERALD: Sunday, March 19, Emerald Town Hall, 2432 Cty. Rd. G, Emerald. (7 p.m. potluck meeting focused on water, health and the environment)

FRANKLIN: Monday, March 20, Hunger Task Force Farm, 9000 S. 68th St., Franklin. (11 am Budget Talk, 12 pm Meal, 1 pm Farm Tour)

ASHLAND: Monday, April 3, Blue Wave on the Bay, 2521 W. Lakeshore Dr., Ashland (5pm Tour, 6 pm Meal, 7 pm Legislative Issues and Chapter Development)

MARSHFIELD: Wednesday, April 5, Ag Research Station, 2611 Yellowstone Dr., Marshfield. (11 am Budget Talk, noon Lunch, 1 p.m. tour of dairy facility at M605 Drake Ave., Stratford)

There is no cost to attend. Come learn more about WFU and the work the farm organization is doing on behalf of family farmers and rural communities.

“The Spring Meetings are a good chance to connect with other farmers and get an update on what’s happening in farm policy before we head back into the fields,” said Wisconsin Farmers Union President Darin Von Ruden.

“With funding for rural initiatives in limbo, it’s more important than ever that farmers stay well-informed and have a voice in the ring for them; Wisconsin Farmers Union can be that voice.”

Pre-registration is appreciated for meal count, but not required. Please RVSP to Deb Jakubek at 715-590- 2130 or djakubek@wisconsinfarmersunion.com.

Wisconsin Farmers Union, a member-driven organization, is committed to enhancing the quality of life for family farmers, rural communities, and all people through educational opportunities, cooperative endeavors, and civic engagement. For more information visit www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com.