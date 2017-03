The streets were packed with people for the 2017 St. Patrick's Day parade held in New Richmond on Friday, March 17, despite the low temps, stiff breeze and cloud filled skies.

See the March 23 edition of the News for more photos from the event, or visit newrichmond-news.com later next week to see a full gallery of photos from the parade.

Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.

(751) 243-7767 x244