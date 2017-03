1 / 19

St. Mary's School brouhgt a little green to the Patrick's Day Parade, Friday, in New Richmond. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 2 / 19

Members of the Star Prairie Royalty program handed out candy to many happy children during the 2017 St. Patrick’s Day parade in New Richmond, on Friday, March 17. (Photo by Jordan Willi) 3 / 19

Even St. Patrick made an appearance at the Patrick's Day Parade, Friday, in New Richmond. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 4 / 19

It's just not a St. Patrick's Day Parade without bag pipes and kilts. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 5 / 19

Members of the New Richmond High School Band got their green on for St. Patrick's Day Parade last Friday in New Richmond. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 6 / 19

These high wheelers may have had the best view of the St. Patrick's Day Parade last Friday in New Richmond. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 7 / 19

Nothing says St. Patrick's Day like a pair of lucky shamrocks. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 8 / 19

Veteran St. Patrick's Day Parade spectator, Gerald Sampair, staked out a spot on Knowles Ave. , Friday, in New Richmond. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 9 / 19

Members of American Legion Butler-Harmon Post 80 presented the colors at the Patrick's Day Parade, Friday, in New Richmond. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 10 / 19

The New Richmond High School drum major conducts the marching band as it makes its way down Knowles Avenue during the St. Patrick’s Day parade. (Photo by Jordan Willi) 11 / 19

Members of the New Richmond Fire Department hand out fliers for their upcoming chili feed during the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Friday, March 17. (Photo by Jordan Willi) 12 / 19

A group of bagpipers and drummers played for the crowd during the 2017 New Richmond St. Patrick’s Day parade. (Photo by Jordan Willi) 13 / 19

14 / 19

Jamie Martin hoped her hat might bring her and her sister Halle, good luck at the St. Patrick's Day Parade, Friday, in New Richmond. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 15 / 19

Elton John made a guest appearance with the New Richmond High School Band at St. Patrick's Day Parade last Friday in New Richmond. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 16 / 19

032317.FRT.NRN.StPat'sParade_0146.jpg This New Richmond High School Band drummer got her green on for the St. Pat's Parade last Friday in New Richmond. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 18 / 19