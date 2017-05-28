Memorial Day services set

The schedule of services for New Richmond Team One is:

• Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, 9 a.m.

• Oakland Cemetery, 9:45 a.m.

• New Richmond Public Cemetery, 10:30 a.m.

• Knowles Avenue Bridge, 11 a.m.

The schedule of services for New Richmond Team Two is:

• Cylon Methodist Cemetery, 9:30 a.m.

• St. Bridget's Cemetery at Stanton, 10 a.m.

• Calvary Cemetery at Deer Park, 10:30 a.m.

At 11:30 a.m. both teams will gather at the Veterans Memorial Park in New Richmond where a program, including all veteran groups, will be held.

Following the program at Memorial Park, a lunch will be served at the American Legion Post building.

The Hammond/Roberts American Legion Post 432 will host a ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Roberts-Warren Cemetery, before heading to Hammond for an 11 a.m. ceremony at the Veterans Memorial (by the water tower).