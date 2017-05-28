Memorial Day services set
This year, as in the past, the New Richmond American Legion Post 80 and the VFW Post 10818 will be holding Memorial Day services Monday, May 26, as will American Legion Post 432 of Hammond/Roberts.
The schedule of services for New Richmond Team One is:
• Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, 9 a.m.
• Oakland Cemetery, 9:45 a.m.
• New Richmond Public Cemetery, 10:30 a.m.
• Knowles Avenue Bridge, 11 a.m.
The schedule of services for New Richmond Team Two is:
• Cylon Methodist Cemetery, 9:30 a.m.
• St. Bridget's Cemetery at Stanton, 10 a.m.
• Calvary Cemetery at Deer Park, 10:30 a.m.
At 11:30 a.m. both teams will gather at the Veterans Memorial Park in New Richmond where a program, including all veteran groups, will be held.
Following the program at Memorial Park, a lunch will be served at the American Legion Post building.
The Hammond/Roberts American Legion Post 432 will host a ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Roberts-Warren Cemetery, before heading to Hammond for an 11 a.m. ceremony at the Veterans Memorial (by the water tower).