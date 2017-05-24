Second Pea Soup Medallion Hunt clue announced

All participants in the medallion hunt will need a Pea Soup Days button in order to take part in the hunt, which can be purchased for $2.

Buttons can be found at the following businesses: RCU, First National, Holiday, SuperAmerica, OSI, David Bracht Real Estate, Perfect Reflections, Somerset Chiropractor and Treadmill.

The second clue for the 2017 Medallion Hunt is as follows:

Clue No. 2

In years past, it's been found

Near the river and in a park.

This year, it's hidden

Where it's not totally dark.

As always, we recommend no

Climbing or diving.

And, by all means please...

Don't search while you're driving!

Once again, purchasing a Pea Soup Days button will enter you in a drawing for a chance at winning $100 cash. Drawings will be held during the first intermission of the bands both Friday and Saturday nights. You must be present to win. The location of the drawing will be at the festival grounds under the music tent.