Hammond Community Library book sale
The Friends of the Hammond Community Library announce the grand opening of a book sale with a storefront that will have regular hours for you to visit and shop.
Location: Sandy Brecht's Photography Studio, 940 Davis St.
Hours: 2-5 p.m. Mondays , 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 1p.m. Fridays.
Available: Children's and adult hardcover and paperback books. You will also find information about upcoming programs and events and how you may help the Friends Group at their book sale and other events.
Opening Date: Monday, May 22