Hazel Mackin welcomes author Eric Dregni

The library will be doing its dessert fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1 at the community dinner. We are looking for dessert donations to be brought to the library by that Thursday at noon. We are also looking for families to join us in walking in the parade on Sunday, June 4. Please call the library to sign up and get the details on when and where to meet.

Summer Reading Program registration starts on Friday, June 2. Our program is for toddler through adults with prizes for all ages. We've been working for months on the programs to provide great opportunities for fun throughout the entire summer! Calendars will be ready in just a week for you to see what adventures await you at the library.