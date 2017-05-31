Prizes! All summer you can enter our drawing for great prizes just by reading books. Check out the details and register for the events starting the week of May 22.

Summer Library Fun Details:

Weekly Drawings

How to enter? For every book you check out and read you may enter your name into the weekly drawing. Books must be grade/age appropriate for the reader. Entry forms are at the front desk and will be given to you when you return your item/items.

Who may enter? Everyone may enter, ages 3 — adult.

Weekly Guessing Games

How to enter? Guess how many objects are in the container each week.

Weekly Programs and Events

What are they? Summer Library Camps for the kids—registration is at the front desk.

As well as Summer Fun evenings and events for the whole family, see the list below:

• Family Yoga with Tonya at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 8

• Inkle Weaving a bookmark, strap, or belt with Color Crossings at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 12

• Weaving a placemat or runner with Coloring Crossings at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13

• Cooking with Kids/Healthy Snacks with Kristen Wilcoxson at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15

• Painting wine glasses and soda bottles at 6 p.m.Wednesday, June 21

• Free Demo Fit Dance with Heidi Hackbarth at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 22

• Color Class with Rock Shop at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 26

• Kids Zumba with Molly Dado at 9-9:40 a.m. Tuesdays, July 11-25

• Fencing with Jennifer Grabczyk at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, July 11-Aug. 15

• Cooking with Kids/BBQ with Kristen Wilcoxson at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13

• Starry Night Painting with parent and child at 6 p.m. Monday, July 17

• Feng Shui with The Rock Shop at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20

• Couples Yoga with Tonya at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 24

• Building Blocks-Block Party from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9. Music, silent auction, games, etc. for the whole family—hosted by the Friends of the Hammond Community Library.

• Smurf Hour from 10-11 a.m., Pokemon Hour from 1-2 p.m., and Lego Hour from 3-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10. Each hour will be filled with various activities such as games, crafts, challenges, etc.

• Craft and Vendor Show on Charlotte Street and Book Sale upstairs of the library from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11