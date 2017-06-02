Good Neighbor Days Royal Ambassadors announced

Josie Armagost

Parents: Julie and Cary Rose and James Armagost

Age: 17

Siblings: Josh, Kyle and Kalli Armagost and Luke and Taylor Rose

Interests in & out of school:

I have been dancing at St. Croix Valley Dance Academy for five years and on the St. Croix Central Dance Team for three. I am currently involved in many activities through the school including Future Business Leaders of America; Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America; Students Offering Support; and National Honor Society. This past year I was also on the Prom Committee, and I was the Vice President of Student Council. I was also just recently chosen to be a Pathfinder 101 leader.

Good Neighbor Days memories:

One of my favorite memories from Good Neighbor Days is playing mud volleyball and going on rides with my friends. I also love eating as much fried fair food as possible while watching the softball games!

Future plans:

I plan on going to college to major in psychology, minor in criminology, and become a Forensic Psychologist.

Myah Olson

Parents: Kimberly and Thomas Olson

Age: 16

Siblings: Brother: David (13)

Interests in & out of school: Playing softball, volleyball, and wrestling, Girl Scouts, teaching Sunday school, as well as spending time with my brother and family.

Good Neighbor Days memories: Getting to meet up with friends, watching the tractor pull with my dad, participating in the parade for Girl Scouts and seeing the smiles on the little kids as we throw them candy. As well as going to the church at the park on Sunday morning with my family.

Future plans: I would like to go to either UWRF or UWEC to get a teaching degree and come back and teach in the St. Croix Central School District.

Mackenzie Emery

Parents: My parents' names are Jennifer Fletch and Todd Emery.

Age: 16

Siblings: I have an 11-year-old brother named Connor.

Interests in & out of school: I am currently a sophomore at SCC High School. At school, I am involved in cheerleading. I have completed four seasons of the sport, two spent supporting our football team along with two supporting our basketball team. I am also involved in FFA, and Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America. I plan on going to the State FFA Convention in Madison this summer. Outside of school, I spent my time working at McDonald's in Roberts. I also enjoy going 4-wheeling with my mom, camping with my dad, and spending time with my close friends.

Good Neighbor Days memories: One thing that I always think of when someone mentions Good Neighbor Days is that everyone in the community comes together at this time. Every year, my family and I walk from our house to the park to join in on the fun of Good Neighbor Days. From our house, the walk should take less than 15 minutes. However, it always ends up being much longer. This happens because all of our neighbors use this time to come together and talk to each other. We have the opportunity catch up with our neighbors and friends. Then, when we do arrive at the park, the whole area is filled with neighbors having a good time together. It is great to see old friends catching up, people participating in the various activities available, and young kids running around and laughing with their friends, making memories. Personally, I love the fact that Good Neighbor Days really does bring out the good neighbor in all of us.

Future plans: After high school, I hope to go to college at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Being a sophomore in high school, I am still exploring my options. However, I am interesting in going to school to become an engineer.

Mandi Wilberg

Parents: Sally and Dave Roos

Age: 16

Siblings: Destiny Nutt, Alyssa Nutt, Emmalee Roos, Ethan Roos

Interests in & out of school: Girl Scouts, choir, drama club, fishing and reading.

Good Neighbor Days memories: For the last nine years I have walked in the parades with Girl Scouts and watched the rest of the parade with my younger siblings, spending time with my family by going to the community dinners and listening to great music like the high school band and other local musicians. When my little sister was in the Junior Ambassador pageant I went and cheered her on.

Future plans: Graduate high school and go to college for network administration.