Hazel Mackin Community Library: Summer is here
Written by Krissa Coleman, executive director of the Hazel Mackin Community Library
The last day of school is finally here! I'm sure many of you have been planning and marking your calendars of fun for the family. The library has months of great activities to keep the boredom at bay. Check out our website or our Facebook page to see when all of the programs are. This year you can also print out your Summer Reading Registration right from our website or stop in next weekend and get yourself and your kids registered. Reading logs have changed just a little for this program, but the prizes are in the bins just waiting for kids to come in and the tickets are ready for all of your great checkouts.
June is audiobook month and we have recently added over 50 titles including family friendly books which are perfect for your vacation and travels in the car to keep the kids occupied. Books with CDs are also great options for your young readers.
Dessert Fundraiser on Thursday, June 1, 5:30 p.m. at the Community Dinner. We are looking for dessert donations to be brought to the library by that Thursday at noon. We are also looking for families to join us in walking in the parade on Sunday, June 4. Please call the library to sign up and get the details on when and where to meet.
Summer Reading Program registration starts on Friday, June 2. Our program is for toddler through adults with prizes for all ages. We've been working for months on the programs to provide great opportunities for fun throughout the entire summer! Calendars will be ready in just a week for you to see what adventures await you at the library.