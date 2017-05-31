Hazel Mackin Community Library: Summer is here

June is audiobook month and we have recently added over 50 titles including family friendly books which are perfect for your vacation and travels in the car to keep the kids occupied. Books with CDs are also great options for your young readers.

Dessert Fundraiser on Thursday, June 1, 5:30 p.m. at the Community Dinner. We are looking for dessert donations to be brought to the library by that Thursday at noon. We are also looking for families to join us in walking in the parade on Sunday, June 4. Please call the library to sign up and get the details on when and where to meet.

Summer Reading Program registration starts on Friday, June 2. Our program is for toddler through adults with prizes for all ages. We've been working for months on the programs to provide great opportunities for fun throughout the entire summer! Calendars will be ready in just a week for you to see what adventures await you at the library.