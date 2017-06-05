Get out your spoons: Pea Soup Days June 8-11

"Friday night is kind of the big night because that is the night we do fireworks and the night the ball tournament starts, which is a big deal," said Pea Soup Days committee member David Bracht. "We also have bands both nights as well."

One addition this year is Bingo under the music tent on Saturday afternoon.

"Bingo is new this year, that goes until 2:30 p.m. following the parade," Bracht said. "That will be under the tent. The Somerset Lions got their license recently."

This year's grand marshals are Judy Schottler and Sara Measner, who will lead the parade on its usual route Saturday. The grand marshals are picked by the Pea Soup Days Committee for being good Somerset citizens and volunteers.

"There is a Somerset person who was part of the St. Paul Winter Carnival, so the Vulcans follow them around. The Vulcans are fun to see at the parade," Bracht said.

The annual softball tournament is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Friday, June 9 and will conclude Sunday.

"The ball tournament is filling up and we might have to turn teams away again because it is so popular," Bracht said.

The Somerset Boy Scouts will once again prepare and serve the namesake pea soup at the festival, Bracht said.

"It is really cool to see them making it on site. People get a pretty good kick out of that," Bracht said.

Pea Soup Days is put together by three groups: the Somerset Chamber of Commerce, the Somerset Lions Club and the Somerset Fire Department. The Pea Soup Days Committee is comprised of three or more members of each group.

For more information on Pea Soup Days, visit peasoupdays.com.