A memorial service for Tini Gill-Soderberg, who passed away on January 16, 2017, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at the Stone Lake Lions Club (Main Street and Stubbins, Stone Lake, WI; phone 715-699-0893).

All who knew Tini are welcome to attend and share their memories of Tini’s amazing life. There will be an outdoor reception at the cabin she loved on Lac Courte Oreilles (6870 N. Victory Heights Circle, Stone Lake, WI 54876) immediately following the memorial, with plenty of food and refreshments.