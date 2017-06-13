Thank you for a great fundraiser, Good Neighbor Days

Summer is here and the temps are showing it. Come into the cool library and enjoy our weekly crafts, games, puzzles as well as the programs that are going on every day.

Mark your calendar for this special event: Comic magician Norm Barnhart, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13th, at the Roberts Park building. Come join us for a night of laughter with family and friends. Norm has performed all over the globe and we have tried to get him to come be part of the summer reading program for three years, so we are thrilled to finally be able to have his show come to Roberts.