Thank you for a great fundraiser, Good Neighbor Days
I want to thank everyone who donated to the Library Dessert Fundraiser. We had so many amazing goodies to serve again this year. The weather cooperated and it was wonderful to see all of the people out for this kickoff event to Good Neighbor Days. A special thank you to the families that walked in the parade for the library too! We appreciate our supportive families in this community.
Summer is here and the temps are showing it. Come into the cool library and enjoy our weekly crafts, games, puzzles as well as the programs that are going on every day.
Mark your calendar for this special event: Comic magician Norm Barnhart, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13th, at the Roberts Park building. Come join us for a night of laughter with family and friends. Norm has performed all over the globe and we have tried to get him to come be part of the summer reading program for three years, so we are thrilled to finally be able to have his show come to Roberts.