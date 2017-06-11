'Build a Better World' reading program has begun

For birth through pre-4K we're asking parents and kids to practice fun early literacy activities that help to prepare your child to read. We encourage this through "read, write, sing, talk, play"

— five activities every parent and child can do together. Complete the activities and win prizes.

For grade school and teens we encourage them to set their own reading goal. If your child/teen reaches his/her goal for the week, simply bring back their reading log to the library for a prize.

Adults can complete book reviews and bonus activities for a chance to win eight weekly prizes, or a grand prize iPad mini.

In addition to the reading program, we have fun classes and events planned throughout the summer, including weekly family activities on Wednesdays at the Old Gem or Glover Park, Lego and craft programs for school-aged children, family yoga, movies in the park and antiques appraisal.

For more information about the "Build a Better World" Summer Reading Program and a full list of programs, visit newrichmondlibrary.org.