Mary Park filled with art for Park Art Fair

Park Art Fair goers stopped at the Croix Valley booth on Saturday, June 3, to sample the many sauces and seasonings the company has to offer. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 5

Representatives of HealthPartners gave young fairgoers the chance to spin a prize wheel during the 50th annual Park Art Fair on Saturday, June 3, in New Richmond. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 5

Hundreds of people filled Mary Park in New Richmond on Saturday, June 3, to see all the wares area vendors had to offer at the 50th annual Park Art Fair. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 5

This year’s Park Art Fair and Blues & Brews Fest featured a number of non-profit food vendors, as well as, for the first time, for-profit vendors. The food vendors were open on Saturday, June 3, in New Richmond’s Mary Park. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 5