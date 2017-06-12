A pair of “gnomes” make their way down the Good Neighbor Days Kiddie Parade route on Division Street in Roberts as part of the annual event held on Saturday, June 3. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 5
Bobby Phillips, a Hazel Mackin Community Library board trustee, served up desserts at the library fundraiser, which was held last week as part of the kick-off for Good Neighbor Days. Photo courtesy of the Hazel Mackin Community Library2 / 5
Main Street in Roberts was filled with classic cars as part of the annual Good Neighbor Days car show, which was held on Saturday, June 3. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 5
A large crowd gathered for the 2017 Good Neighbor Days car show, which was held on Main Street in Roberts on Saturday, June 3. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 5
The final entry in the 2017 Good Neighbor Days Kiddie Parade included three boys and their dogs, on Saturday, June 3 in Roberts. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 5
The 2017 summer festival season kicked off with Roberts Good Neighbor Days from Thursday, June 1, through Sunday, June 4.