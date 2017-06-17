Miss Star Prairie candidates announced

Mercedes Mortimer

Candidate: Miss Star Prairie

Sponsor: Cedar Creek Inn

Age: 16, student at New Richmond High School

Parents: Michelle Vinje and Chad Mortimer

Siblings: Alyssa and Alexxis

School activities, clubs, honors: Art Club, SLD community service for cancer patients.

Hobbies, sports, talents: Learning seven languages, culture, dance, hunting, fishing, and camping.

Future plans: I want to study abroad in business.

Why do you want to be Miss Star Prairie? It was one of my childhood dreams.

Alyssa Mortimer

Candidate: Junior Miss Star Prairie

Sponsor: The Friendly Bar and Grill

Age: 14, student at New Richmond Middle School

Parents: Michelle Vinje and Chad Mortimer

Siblings: Mercedes and Alexxis

School activities, clubs, honors: Honor Roll and Student of the Month

Hobbies, sports, talents: Volleyball

Why do you want to be Junior Miss Star Prairie? I want to try it out because this is my first time doing this.

Annabelle Larson

Candidate: Junior Miss Star Prairie

Sponsor: Main Street Pizza

Age: 13, student at New Richmond Middle School

Parents: Rick and Jessica Larson

Siblings: Skylar, Luke, Hunter, and sister-in-law Olivia

School activities, clubs, honors: Yearbook and cello

Hobbies, sports, talents: Volleyball, babysitting, watching football and baseball, and being outside

Why do you want to be Junior Miss Star Prairie? I would like to show people how responsible I can be. I would like to continue to be a good role model for girls of all ages.

Mataya Grimm

Candidate: Little Miss Star Prairie

Sponsor: Garden Expressions

Age: 11, student at Starr Elementary School

Parents: Leah Grimm, Asa Grimm, and Alex Buehler

Siblings: Mason, Presleigh, and Max

Hobbies, sports, talents: Seeing friends and family, art, dance, and volleyball

Future plans: Become an art teacher

Memphis Martin

Candidate: Little Miss Star Prairie

Sponsor: JJ's Outpost

Age: 11, student at New Richmond Middle School

Parents: Stacy Martin

Siblings: Jaidha and Tanner

Hobbies, sports, talents: Literature, playing inside and outside, basketball, soccer, reading, writing, and singing

Future plans: Become a hairstylist and nail decorator.

Alexxis Mortimer

Candidate: Little Miss Star Prairie

Sponsor: The Old Store

Age: 10, student at Starr Elementary School

Parents: Michelle Vinje and Chad Mortimer

Siblings: Mercedes and Alyssa

Hobbies, sports, talents: Tap, jazz, ballet, soccer, gymnastics, camping, four wheeling, fishing, tubing, and hunting.

Future plans: Become a lawyer.

Bailey Kuehn

Candidate: Tiny Miss Star Prairie

Sponsor: Star Prairie Sports Bar

Age: 7, student at Starr Elementary School

Parents: Korey and Ashlee Kuehn

Siblings: Keegan and Mackenzey

Hobbies, sports, talents: Dance, gymnastics, soccer, and reading

Future plans: Become a veterinarian, a teacher and a mom.

Willow Savinda

Candidate: Tiny Miss Star Prairie

Sponsor: Kirk's Collision

Age: 5, student at Starr Elementary School

Parents: Tom and Christine Savinda

Siblings: Nathen and Gabriel

Hobbies, sports, talents: Art, lunch, tetherball, and playing outside.

Future plans: Become a doctor.