Miss Star Prairie candidates announced
The Star Prairie Community Club's Miss Star Prairie coronation will be held at 7 p.m. June 17 in the Star Prairie Park. The following are profiles for this year's candidates.
Mercedes Mortimer
Candidate: Miss Star Prairie
Sponsor: Cedar Creek Inn
Age: 16, student at New Richmond High School
Parents: Michelle Vinje and Chad Mortimer
Siblings: Alyssa and Alexxis
School activities, clubs, honors: Art Club, SLD community service for cancer patients.
Hobbies, sports, talents: Learning seven languages, culture, dance, hunting, fishing, and camping.
Future plans: I want to study abroad in business.
Why do you want to be Miss Star Prairie? It was one of my childhood dreams.
Alyssa Mortimer
Candidate: Junior Miss Star Prairie
Sponsor: The Friendly Bar and Grill
Age: 14, student at New Richmond Middle School
Parents: Michelle Vinje and Chad Mortimer
Siblings: Mercedes and Alexxis
School activities, clubs, honors: Honor Roll and Student of the Month
Hobbies, sports, talents: Volleyball
Why do you want to be Junior Miss Star Prairie? I want to try it out because this is my first time doing this.
Annabelle Larson
Candidate: Junior Miss Star Prairie
Sponsor: Main Street Pizza
Age: 13, student at New Richmond Middle School
Parents: Rick and Jessica Larson
Siblings: Skylar, Luke, Hunter, and sister-in-law Olivia
School activities, clubs, honors: Yearbook and cello
Hobbies, sports, talents: Volleyball, babysitting, watching football and baseball, and being outside
Why do you want to be Junior Miss Star Prairie? I would like to show people how responsible I can be. I would like to continue to be a good role model for girls of all ages.
Mataya Grimm
Candidate: Little Miss Star Prairie
Sponsor: Garden Expressions
Age: 11, student at Starr Elementary School
Parents: Leah Grimm, Asa Grimm, and Alex Buehler
Siblings: Mason, Presleigh, and Max
Hobbies, sports, talents: Seeing friends and family, art, dance, and volleyball
Future plans: Become an art teacher
Memphis Martin
Candidate: Little Miss Star Prairie
Sponsor: JJ's Outpost
Age: 11, student at New Richmond Middle School
Parents: Stacy Martin
Siblings: Jaidha and Tanner
Hobbies, sports, talents: Literature, playing inside and outside, basketball, soccer, reading, writing, and singing
Future plans: Become a hairstylist and nail decorator.
Alexxis Mortimer
Candidate: Little Miss Star Prairie
Sponsor: The Old Store
Age: 10, student at Starr Elementary School
Parents: Michelle Vinje and Chad Mortimer
Siblings: Mercedes and Alyssa
Hobbies, sports, talents: Tap, jazz, ballet, soccer, gymnastics, camping, four wheeling, fishing, tubing, and hunting.
Future plans: Become a lawyer.
Bailey Kuehn
Candidate: Tiny Miss Star Prairie
Sponsor: Star Prairie Sports Bar
Age: 7, student at Starr Elementary School
Parents: Korey and Ashlee Kuehn
Siblings: Keegan and Mackenzey
Hobbies, sports, talents: Dance, gymnastics, soccer, and reading
Future plans: Become a veterinarian, a teacher and a mom.
Willow Savinda
Candidate: Tiny Miss Star Prairie
Sponsor: Kirk's Collision
Age: 5, student at Starr Elementary School
Parents: Tom and Christine Savinda
Siblings: Nathen and Gabriel
Hobbies, sports, talents: Art, lunch, tetherball, and playing outside.
Future plans: Become a doctor.