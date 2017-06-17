Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Miss Star Prairie candidates announced

    By New Richmond News Today at 5:00 a.m.
    Alyssa Mortimer1 / 8
    Memphis Martin2 / 8
    Mercedes Mortimer3 / 8
    Willow Savinda4 / 8
    Bailey Kuehn5 / 8
    Mataya Grimm6 / 8
    Annabelle Larson7 / 8
    Alexxis Mortimer8 / 8

    The Star Prairie Community Club's Miss Star Prairie coronation will be held at 7 p.m. June 17 in the Star Prairie Park. The following are profiles for this year's candidates.

    Mercedes Mortimer

    Candidate: Miss Star Prairie

    Sponsor: Cedar Creek Inn

    Age: 16, student at New Richmond High School

    Parents: Michelle Vinje and Chad Mortimer

    Siblings: Alyssa and Alexxis

    School activities, clubs, honors: Art Club, SLD community service for cancer patients.

    Hobbies, sports, talents: Learning seven languages, culture, dance, hunting, fishing, and camping.

    Future plans: I want to study abroad in business.

    Why do you want to be Miss Star Prairie? It was one of my childhood dreams.

    Alyssa Mortimer

    Candidate: Junior Miss Star Prairie

    Sponsor: The Friendly Bar and Grill

    Age: 14, student at New Richmond Middle School

    Parents: Michelle Vinje and Chad Mortimer

    Siblings: Mercedes and Alexxis

    School activities, clubs, honors: Honor Roll and Student of the Month

    Hobbies, sports, talents: Volleyball

    Why do you want to be Junior Miss Star Prairie? I want to try it out because this is my first time doing this.

    Annabelle Larson

    Candidate: Junior Miss Star Prairie

    Sponsor: Main Street Pizza

    Age: 13, student at New Richmond Middle School

    Parents: Rick and Jessica Larson

    Siblings: Skylar, Luke, Hunter, and sister-in-law Olivia

    School activities, clubs, honors: Yearbook and cello

    Hobbies, sports, talents: Volleyball, babysitting, watching football and baseball, and being outside

    Why do you want to be Junior Miss Star Prairie? I would like to show people how responsible I can be. I would like to continue to be a good role model for girls of all ages.

    Mataya Grimm

    Candidate: Little Miss Star Prairie

    Sponsor: Garden Expressions

    Age: 11, student at Starr Elementary School

    Parents: Leah Grimm, Asa Grimm, and Alex Buehler

    Siblings: Mason, Presleigh, and Max

    Hobbies, sports, talents: Seeing friends and family, art, dance, and volleyball

    Future plans: Become an art teacher

    Memphis Martin

    Candidate: Little Miss Star Prairie

    Sponsor: JJ's Outpost

    Age: 11, student at New Richmond Middle School

    Parents: Stacy Martin

    Siblings: Jaidha and Tanner

    Hobbies, sports, talents: Literature, playing inside and outside, basketball, soccer, reading, writing, and singing

    Future plans: Become a hairstylist and nail decorator.

    Alexxis Mortimer

    Candidate: Little Miss Star Prairie

    Sponsor: The Old Store

    Age: 10, student at Starr Elementary School

    Parents: Michelle Vinje and Chad Mortimer

    Siblings: Mercedes and Alyssa

    Hobbies, sports, talents: Tap, jazz, ballet, soccer, gymnastics, camping, four wheeling, fishing, tubing, and hunting.

    Future plans: Become a lawyer.

    Bailey Kuehn

    Candidate: Tiny Miss Star Prairie

    Sponsor: Star Prairie Sports Bar

    Age: 7, student at Starr Elementary School

    Parents: Korey and Ashlee Kuehn

    Siblings: Keegan and Mackenzey

    Hobbies, sports, talents: Dance, gymnastics, soccer, and reading

    Future plans: Become a veterinarian, a teacher and a mom.

    Willow Savinda

    Candidate: Tiny Miss Star Prairie

    Sponsor: Kirk's Collision

    Age: 5, student at Starr Elementary School

    Parents: Tom and Christine Savinda

    Siblings: Nathen and Gabriel

    Hobbies, sports, talents: Art, lunch, tetherball, and playing outside.

    Future plans: Become a doctor.

    Explore related topics:Lifeeventsstar prairiemiss star prairieCoronationcandidate profiles
    Advertisement
    randomness