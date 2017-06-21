Kids From Wisconsin coming to NRHS auditorium

Along with the Kids From Wisconsin performance, students ages 7-13 will have an opportunity to take to the stage with the Kids From Wisconsin as part of its "Realize Your Dream" experience where children get the chance to be performers. The Realize Your Dream event will be held 3:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, June 26, in the auditorium.

The Kids From Wisconsin select youth ages 15-20, with demonstrated talent in musical performance. Youth are professionally trained to provide positive, family-oriented performances to over 100,000 people annually. KFW also partners with many community service groups to deliver affordable, high-quality entertainment, while helping them raise needed funds for local projects. The group consists of 20 singer and dancers and a 13-piece show band.

During the Realize Your Dream outreach session, young people will work with a "KID mentor," receive instruction in dance, instrumental/choral and technical through mini workshops, take part in a question-and-answer session, perform a segment of the current show alongside a mentor, and learn audition tips from more experienced youth. The experience is meant to foster appreciation for performance, demonstrate diligence and dedication, build relationships with community youth, connect with a more diverse audience, and communicate to youngsters how life's goals can be attainable by someone just like them.

Registration for the free Realize Your Dream event is required. Go to kidsfromwisconsin.org/outreach to register. Outreach options include Move n' Groove​ - Song and Dance, Rock n' the Rhythm​ - Music and Backstage Pass​ - Lights and Sound

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 3-18, children under 3 years old are free. A freewill donation will also be accepted during the evening to benefit Five Loaves Food Shelf. Tickets can be purchased online at newrichmond.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/home/ or newrichmondrotary.com, or at the New Richmond District Office, First National Community Bank or Westfields Hospital.