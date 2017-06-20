That's why I am so excited about the Adult Reading program at the library this summer, "Build a Better World." Adults who register can track their reading - any book you want - throughout the summer. If you fill out a brief book review form you are eligible to be included in a weekly prize drawing. The grand prize at the end of summer is an iPad mini. You can earn bonus chances in the grand prize drawing by "liking" the library on Facebook, by completing up to six bonus activity sheets, which are available in the library or on our website. A new way to earn chances to win this year is by donating to those less fortunate. Every time you bring a non-food donation for Grace Place, you earn an extra chance for the grand prize drawing. I cannot wait to see all of the book reviews from the New Richmond community this summer. I'm sure one or more will inspire me to pick up a book I wouldn't have otherwise.

For more information on Friday Library's summer reading programs, visit newrichmondlibrary.org and click on "Summer Reading."