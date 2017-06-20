Friday Memorial Library: Summer reading - it's not just for kids
Written by Friday Memorial Library Director Kimberly Hennings
I look forward to summer every year. I usually have a list of books that I decide to read during the summer for professional reasons. I like to stay ahead of the curve and become more familiar with the trends of our customers, strengthen my knowledge base, and read outside of my comfort zone. I like to read a variety of genres and age levels - from juvenile fiction to the classic I never got around to reading. I love getting inspired by listening to the enthusiasm of our library users discuss their current favorites.
That's why I am so excited about the Adult Reading program at the library this summer, "Build a Better World." Adults who register can track their reading - any book you want - throughout the summer. If you fill out a brief book review form you are eligible to be included in a weekly prize drawing. The grand prize at the end of summer is an iPad mini. You can earn bonus chances in the grand prize drawing by "liking" the library on Facebook, by completing up to six bonus activity sheets, which are available in the library or on our website. A new way to earn chances to win this year is by donating to those less fortunate. Every time you bring a non-food donation for Grace Place, you earn an extra chance for the grand prize drawing. I cannot wait to see all of the book reviews from the New Richmond community this summer. I'm sure one or more will inspire me to pick up a book I wouldn't have otherwise.
For more information on Friday Library's summer reading programs, visit newrichmondlibrary.org and click on "Summer Reading."