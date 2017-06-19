Lindus Construction names finalist in free roof giveaway

Finalists include Angela Goodwin, New Richmond; Sarah Pommerening, Hammond; Sheryl and Gerard Buechter, Baldwin; and Nicole and Caleb Oosten, Baldwin.

"We are honored to be a part of a community that rallies around its residents so well," said COO, Andy Lindus. "The outpouring of nominations is unbelievable and all of the stories are incredibly touching."

Finalists' stories and photos can be accessed by visiting lindusconstruction.com/roofing. Now, through June 30, members of the public can vote for the recipient of a new roof. The winner will be revealed on July 10 at lindusconstruction.com/roofing.

No Roof Left Behind is a nationwide program that gives folks in the community a way to help their good neighbors that have fallen on hard times. The No Roof Left Behind program provides a local contractor the framework to provide a new roof at no cost to a deserving homeowner in need.

Lindus Construction is located in Baldwin and has been family owned since 1979. For more information, call 800-873-1451 or visit lindusconstruction.com.

Contestant bios

The four families in the running in the free roof giveaway shared the following bios with Lindus Construction to share with the community why they are in need of a new roof for their home.

Angela Goodwin, New Richmond

My name is Angela and I am a single mom of four amazing boys that all live with me. I have multiple sclerosis and because of it I am restricted to only part time work. A few years back, my husband and I filled a claim for our roof to be replaced. They approved it and a portion of that claim was paid to us so we could start the process. I am on very expensive medication to help manage my MS and when I went to refill my prescription, they informed us that my insurance had lapse for some reason and that we would need to pay for my medication. I needed my medicine and so we had no choice but to use the insurance money to cover some of the cost assuming that my husband would do some side jobs to pay for the roof. He moved out of our home before that was accomplished and I unfortunately am not able to afford to pay for a new roof now. The roof is in very poor condition and is also leaking in the garage because of the deterioration and numerous missing shingles. Please take a minute to vote for my family. We need this desperately! Thank you so much!

Sarah Pommerening, Hammond

My name is Sarah and I moved into my house in 2006 with my daughter. As a single mom, in 2009, I lost my job of almost 13 years. I worked hard to keep my house and tried to find a job only to get sick and end up in the hospital with a very rare lung condition in 2010. I am on oxygen 24/7. I have been working part-time and my daughter just graduated from high school. She will be heading to cosmetology school in the fall. I do not have a lot of money and my friends will tell you that I do not ask for a lot of things or help. I try to volunteer and help others as much as I can, as I feel there is someone who could use it more than I need it. I have passion for volunteering and try to give back to my community and area community whenever I can!

Nicole and Caleb Oosten, Baldwin

After serving his country in Iraq, my son-in-law came home and went to college while he worked and raise a family. Shortly after graduation Caleb was hired by Gander Mountain and he and his wife, Nicole, looked to buy a home for their family of four. They found their first home in Baldwin and moved in in April of this year. Shortly thereafter Caleb learned that Gander Mountain had been sold and that he would be out of a job in August. Their house is in desperate needs for a new roof.

Sheryl & Gerard Buechter, Baldwin

My dad, Gerard Buechter, is the most selfless person I know. He works full time and spends all of his free time volunteering in his community. He runs and organizes the local CROP Walk for Hunger, volunteers with the local community garden, serves dinner every Tuesday night at The Union Gospel Mission, leads the Operation Christmas Child campaign, mentors local students, and visits with elderly folks. The list could go on and on! My dad sacrifices his own time to give back to others. The current roof is over 20 years old. To have a new roof that no longer leaks water into his home would alleviate his stress and allow him to spend time doing what he loves--giving back to his community.