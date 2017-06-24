Josie Armagost named 2017 Grand Royal Ambassador

Pictured is the 2017 Good Neighbor Days court, including Junior Royal Ambassadors Lauren Hansen and Hannah Schulte; Grand Royal Ambassador Josie Armagost; and Royal Ambassadors Mackenzie Emery, Myah Olson and Mandi Wilberg. Submitted photo1 / 2
Josie Armagost was named 2017 Good Neighbors Day Grand Royal Ambassador and Miss Congeniality on Saturday, June 3, at St. Croix Central Elementary.