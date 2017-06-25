Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Mercedes Mortimer crowned Miss Star Prairie

    By Tom Lindfors Today at 5:00 p.m.
    Mercedes Mortimer is crowned Miss Star Prairie 2017 during coronation festivities Saturday night, June 18, 2017. Tom Lindfors / Rivertowns Multimedia1 / 5
    Tiny Miss Star Prairie candidate, Willow Savinda, is escorted by her parents Tom and Christine during coronation festivities Saturday night, June 18, 2017. Tom Lindfors / Rivertowns Multimedia2 / 5
    Outgoing court members joined the newly crowned 2017 Star Prairie Court during coronation festivities Saturday night, June 18. Tom Lindfors / Rivertown Multimedia3 / 5
    2017 Miss Star Prairie, Mercedes Mortimer joined outgoing 2016 Jr. Miss Star Prairie, Ellie Barlow-Sager for a photo during coronation festivities Saturday night, June 18, 2017. Tom Lindfors / Rivertowns Multimedia4 / 5
    The newly crowned 2017-18 Star Prairie Court; Back row (L-R): Little Miss Princess - Alexxis Mortimer, Junior Miss - Annabelle Larson, Miss Star Prairie - Mercedes Mortimer, Jr. Miss Princess - Alyssa Mortimer, Little Miss - Mataya Grimm; Front row (L-R): Tiny Miss Princess - Willow Savinda, Tiny Miss - Bailey Kuehn. Tom Lindfors / RiverTowns Multimedia5 / 5

    Mercedes Mortimer was crowned Miss Star Prairie 2017 amidst a thunderous downpour Saturday night, June 18. Friends and family members filled the band shell to witness the crowning of the new court and thank the members of the outgoing court for their service. Outgoing Jr. Miss Star Prairie, Ellie Barlow-Sager, thanked family, community members and sponsors for their support and wished the new court success in the coming year.

    Explore related topics:Lifeeventsstar prairieStar Prairie QueensStar Prairie Coronation
    Advertisement
    randomness