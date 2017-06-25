Mercedes Mortimer crowned Miss Star Prairie

Mercedes Mortimer was crowned Miss Star Prairie 2017 amidst a thunderous downpour Saturday night, June 18. Friends and family members filled the band shell to witness the crowning of the new court and thank the members of the outgoing court for their service. Outgoing Jr. Miss Star Prairie, Ellie Barlow-Sager, thanked family, community members and sponsors for their support and wished the new court success in the coming year.