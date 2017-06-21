Gibby's named 2017 Burger Battle champion

The winning burger came from Gibby's Lanes, Sports Bar and Banquet Center. Their burger was called the "Gouda to Meet You" Burger: House blend burger with buffalo braised onions, smoked gouda cheese with candied bacon and BBQ sauce, served on Toasted Marble Rye bread.

The other participating restaurants and their burger descriptions are as follows:

• Wild Badger: half pound fresh ground beef on an asiago grilled ciabatta bun with homemade fireball whiskey sauce, julienne peppers and onions and pepper jack cheese.

• Bobtown Brewhouse: Wisconsin Cowboy — fresh burger with pecan smoked pork shoulder bacon, cheddar cheese, fried cheese curds and Bobtown tangy gold sauce.

• Parkside Restaurant and Bar: half pound burger stuffed with red onion, pineapple, banana peppers, cheese, and bourbon sauce, topped with a slice of deep fried provolone cheese and more bourbon sauce.

• Ready Randy's: An 8 oz. burger grilled with brie cheese, raspberry preserves, caramelized onions, bacon and served on a pretzel bun.

• Rusty's Watering Hole and Chowhouse: All American Grilled Cheeseburger — A juicy burger patty topped with pickles, lettuce and thousand island dressing, sandwiched between an adult grilled cheese, loaded with American cheese, naughty bacon and fresh tomato.

• Sue's Bar & Grill: Bourbon Burger — 1/3 lb Angus Burger cooked in tangy bourbon sauce, sautéed onions and mushrooms, Swiss cheese and smokey bacon on a fresh, baked from scratch bun.