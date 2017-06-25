Deer Park Library to host local author

DeLuca's program is the beginning of the Build A Better World summer reading program at the Deer Park Public Library; as well as a celebration of the 20 years that the Deer Park Public Library has been in its present building. Appreciating history and family memories are an important part of building a better world.

A memorabilia table of items from the Deer Park History Corner will be on display as part of the celebration. If you have items and memories from the Deer Park and Cylon areas, share them during the week of June 27. This 20-year celebration leads up to the Deer Park Community 4th of July celebration on Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1.

During July, Deer Park Public Library's summer reading program will include programs on Bicycle & ATV Safety; Reduce, Reuse & Recycle; Electrical Safety & Alternative Energy Sources; Rocks & Minerals Collecting; Let's Create Using Wood Scraps; and What Does It Mean When You Hear Local Foods? Friday Story Time continues throughout the summer.

The Deer Park Library programs are intended for participation by children through adults. For details and information, call 715-269-5464 or check out the library's Facebook Page or deerparkpl.org. Deer Park Public Library is located at 112 Front Street West.