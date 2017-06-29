Deer Park Village Celebration kicks off Friday

The bean bag tournament sign-up is 4-4:45 p.m. at the ballfield and has a $20 entrance fee per team. First place receives 60 percent of the entrance fee money, second place 30 percent and third 10 percent.

Friday night will finish off with a fireworks display at dusk and music and food until midnight. Music will be provided by the Stone Daisy Band.

Saturday's main event is the second annual Deer Park antique parade, which will start at 10:30 a.m., which will be followed by a display of the parade entrants afterwards. Contact Jerry and Charlotte Croes for entrance details, 715-269-5201.

The event is sponsored by the Deer Park Lions Club.