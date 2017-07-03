Centre to offer Fitness in the Parks classes

"It's a great way to get outside and get in a workout," said community outreach manager Kristi Pupak. "By offering Fitness in the Parks, we're aiming to make a healthy lifestyle more accessible to folks by bringing exercise classes to the communities in which our members live and work."

The free outdoor fitness classes include cardio circuit, yoga and WERQ Dance. Each class goes from 6—7 p.m. and will be taught by Centre group fitness instructors. There is no advanced sign up required to participate in any of the classes. People can simply show up to the location of their choice at the day and time listed on the class schedule. Classes are open to all community members. Community participants will be required to fill out a day pass. Bring a bottle of water.

For a complete list of Fitness in the Parks locations, times, and dates visit nracentre.com. Follow us on Facebook and our webpage for updates.