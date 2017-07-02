Heritage Hillside Series kicks off with Jodi Mealey

With a unique blend of smooth jazz combined with a powerhouse belt, Mealey sings classics like "Gee Baby Ain't I Good to You" and "Summertime," in addition to popular hits by artists such as: Caro Emerald, Meghan Trainor and Jason Mraz. She will be joined by some of the best musicians in the area: Adam Bever on drums, Jason McLean on bass, Matt Mealey on trumpet and Bernie Wollenberg on guitar.

Mealey is an award-winning vocalist and active contract musician with an extensive background in performing. In addition to performing lead roles in operas, musicals and plays, she has also spent time as a featured singer and dancer on the S/S Independence cruise ship which toured the Hawaiian Islands. Currently, Mealey teaches private piano and voice lessons in her home and choreographs all of the New Richmond High School musicals. She is entering her fifth year as the music teacher at both Paperjack Elementary School and as one of the band teachers at the middle school in New Richmond, where she focuses on passing along her love of music in her own unique, highly energetic style.

The evening is sponsored by Countryside Plumbing & Heating. There will be pop and popcorn available for purchase. In case of inclement weather, we'll move into the pavilion, with limited seating. For further information, please call the Heritage Center at 715-246-3276.