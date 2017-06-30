Area 4th of July celebrations/fireworks guide

Diamond Bluff

Nauti Hawg Bar & Grill (W9852 290th Ave., Diamond Bluff) will host its annual fireworks celebration with DJ Korey Green with Redline Sound and Lights Monday, July 3. Fireworks are at dusk with DJ during and after. The first 50 children receive goodie bags. Seating is limited, so plan to bring a blanket or chair.

Hudson

The 2017 Hudson Booster Days celebration is almost upon us. This year's festivities will span four days from Thursday, June 29-Sunday, July 2, with the fireworks display going off over the St. Croix River at dusk on Sunday, July 2, at Lakefront Park.

New Richmond

Traditional Independence Day celebration on July 4 is complete with refreshment stands, live music and a gigantic fireworks display at Hatfield Park. The New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce will once again be providing a firework display at Hatfield Park on July 4th. Kids games, food, and face painting will begin at 6 pm with the fireworks at dusk.

River Falls

River Falls' annual River Falls Days celebration will run from July 13-16. This year's events include a fireworks display at Hoffman Park, 547 Hanson Drive, at dusk (around 10 p.m.).

Spring Valley

Sponsored by the Spring Valley Chamber of Commerce, all 4th of July events are at the north end of town. Ball tournaments, youth skill competitions, fireworks and more. The American Legion will have brats, hot dogs, pop and water. The Spring Valley Band will have root beer floats and Palmer's famous kettle corn will be served. Fireworks shoot off at dusk.

Minnesota

Hastings

Dakota Pines Golf Club (2015 Westview Drive) will host its annual 4th of July fireworks display at dusk. Food and drinks will be available in The Pub and Snack Shack throughout the evening, along with several beverage stations.

Stillwater

Celebrate Independence Day in an all-American historic river town! The City of Stillwater puts on a huge fireworks display over the St. Croix river offering views from anywhere downtown.

Fourth of July Fireworks are presented by City of Stillwater at Lowell Park - Downtown Stillwater Riverfront Gazebo. Begin at dusk, approximately 10 p.m. Fireworks simulcast on KLBB Radio, AM 1220

South Washington County

Families in South Washington County looking for Fourth of July festivities and fireworks can choose from several events Tuesday, July 4. Some are listed below.

• Cottage Grove—The Cottage Grove Lions Club will host the city's annual Fourth of July celebration at Kingston Park, 9195 75th St. The family-friendly event begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 and will include brat and hot dog snacks, activities for kids and fireworks at dark.

• Woodbury—The city's Hometown Celebration will be held at HealthEast Sports Center, 4125 Radio Drive. The event will offer the Thrillbillies, a Minnesota native band, from 6:30-8 p.m., singer-songwriter Nicholas Davis at 8:30 p.m., food sales from 6-10 p.m., paid ice skating from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m.

• Afton— Afton's 119th annual Fourth of July Parade will begin at noon Tuesday, July 4, along the city's main street, St. Croix Trail (the road will not be under construction the week of the parade). Before and after the parade there will be DJ music, food booths, a beer tent, winter carnival royalty to meet , bounce house and obstacle course and a kids craft pavilion. For a complete list of activities, visit www.aftonparade.com.

Mazeppa

Mazeppa Daze is held each year on the second weekend of July. A parade is held on Friday night, along with a street dance, food vendors, and a mini-display of fireworks. Saturday starts with a flea market in the Lions Park, softball tournaments, volleyball tournaments, Lions Chicken BBQ, misc. events, food vendors, and an amazing fireworks display at dusk, followed by another dance at the Herb Vik Athletic Field. Our fireworks display has been called "best you've ever seen" by hundreds and our small town of 842 expands dramatically on this night!

Red Wing

Fourth of July Concert - 7 p.m. The Red Wing Arts Association presents a special concert featuring A Hard Day's Night (Beatles Cover Band) to celebrate the Fourth. Grab blankets, chairs and picnic baskets and find a place in front of the beautiful band shell between East & West Avenues. (During bad weather, concerts are held at First Lutheran Church, 615 5th St. SW.)

Fourth of July Fireworks on the Mississippi River near Levee Park and Bay Point Park presented by Mississippi Alumination and Downtown Main Street Red Wing. Begin at dusk, approximately 10 p.m.