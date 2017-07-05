Library to host reptile and truck events at Roberts Park

For real animal fun, join us at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Roberts Park building. We will have remarkable reptiles. If you enjoy amphibians and reptiles, including their shells and skins, then you will want to join us for some up close and personal education from James Gerholdt. He was a zookeeper for the Minnesota Zoo for over 25 years. He also is the author of 32 children's books so it will be a fun-filled afternoon of stories and facts.

The Touch-a-Truck event will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the Roberts Park building. This is our fourth year for the event. Note that it will not be at the library because our parking lots can't contain all of the big trucks and equipment we will have. We are excited to be partnering with the Village of Roberts, the Roberts Police Department, the Roberts Fire Department and Roberts Towing. We are also excited to have local farmers sharing tractors and other big implements for you to explore. Plan on spending plenty of time to explore and capture great pictures.

The stuffed animal sleepover was a huge success. Check out our robertspubliclibrary.org or the Hazel Mackin Community Library Facebook page to see some of the awesome pictures of stuffed animal fun.