Amundson, son of Larry and Felicia Amundson, is a fifth grader at St. Mary School who plays baseball and football, while also serving at Immaculate Conception Church and as an advent volunteer at New Richmond Health Center nursing home. Amundson belongs to the Dry-Run-Go-Getters and also takes piano lessons at Northern Lakes

Center-The-Arts in Amery.

Last year, Amundson took first place in the vocal and piano categories at the St. Croix County Fair. This year, Amundson took home first blue and Reserve Champion - vocal as well as second place red - piano at the county fair.

Amundson went on to get a blue at the Mini Explosion held at New Richmond Heritage Center for singing and playing piano in April 2017. He then took first place at the county fair talent competition for singing in grade completed 4th-6th and second place in non-vocal, which allowed him to compete in the Wisconsin Junior Amateur Talent competition.

At his WJAT competition, Amundson wore a complete Johnny Cash outfit including all black vest, hat, shirt, pants and cowboy boots. He sang and played the piano to the song "Ring of Fire" by June Carter.

Amundson took home a check for $4,000 for taking first place, as well as a year supply of Jack's Frozen Pizza (who sponsored the event) and a plaque.