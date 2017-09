Ox Cart Days, Apple River Inn Canoe Race Winners: (back, from left) Steve Johnson, Teri Koch, Wade Koch, Robbie Berger, Mike Holle, Ben Matthys, Jordan Anderson, Cory Sauer, Evan Bac, Dave Lackey, Larry Johnson Sr., Cassie Cook; front, from left) Patty Berger, Lisa Benson, Larry Johnson Jr., Mona Flood, Wade Johnson

Apple River Inn 2017 Kayak winners

1st Cassie Cook

2nd Dave Lackey

3rd Mona Flood

2017 Ox Cart Days Canoe Race

Over 90 Group

1st Larry Johnson Sr. and Wade Johnson

2nd Teri and Wade Koch3rd Rob Berger and Mike NolleUnder 90 group1st Steve Johnson and Larry Johnson Jr. 2nd Ben Matthys and Jordan Anderson3rd Cory Sauer and Evon Bac