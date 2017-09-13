Annual JohnnyRide to be held Sept. 16

Riders should gather at the Baldwin Township Hall at 2399 90th Avenue located just northeast of Baldwin. Watch for blue and white balloon markers and the blue JohnnyRide bike. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the ride starts at 10 a.m.

The two sag wagons will provide cold drinks, treats, and whatever riders may need – including a ride.

A lunch will be provided following the ride, with this year's menu featuring smoked pork and beef to go with a Mexican-style buffet. The $25 ride fee includes a 2017 JohnnyRide tee shirt, 25 raffle tickets, each one good for a chance to win a unique raffle prize – including a 2017 Green Bay Packers football that’s autographed by every team member and the coaching staff.

JohnnyRide is sponsored by the Durand Heritage Foundation, a non-profit corporation that awards scholarship dollars to anyone attending a college or post-secondary school. To date, the Durand Heritage Foundation has awarded over $20,800 to more than forty students from all over the country. Register online at johnnyride.org, or call 715-698-3070.