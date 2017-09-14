Dam Days honors volunteers and 50 years

This year's grand marshal is also a staple in the community, always available to lend a helping hand. Well, hands that is.

The Spring Valley Lions Club will be honored as grand marshals, as well as all the volunteers and volunteer services in Spring Valley.

The Spring Valley American Legion, Spring Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, Spring Valley Gardeners, Stagehands, Food Pantry, Spring Valley Seniors Staying Put, Spring Valley Education Foundation, and Spring Valley Fire and Ambulance Services are all groups that volunteer in the community and will be recognized during the parade on Sept. 17.

The Spring Valley Lions Club is in their 71st year in existence in the township with member Ken Witucki celebrating his 50th year as a member of the club.

Highlighted events are as follows:

Friday, Sept. 15

• Food stands open at 5 p.m., including the Lions Club's famous burgers.

• Spring Valley Trivia Contest: two age groups (18 and under and over 18). Winners will be drawn from entries with the correct answers. Entry forms and questions can be found at Arneson Insurance starting Friday or the Lions Club stand on Saturday. The winner gets a silver dollar valued at more than $50.

• Garden tractor pull, 6:30 p.m., Main Street

• Campfire and s'mores after the tractor pull, Main Street

• Beer garden, 6 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday (opens at 4 p.m.), old Ford garage

Saturday, Sept. 16

• Food stands open at 10 a.m.

• Sixth annual Spring Valley Community Cancer Fund Poker Walk/Run: registration begins at 7 a.m. Event starts at 8 a.m. at Emmaus Church.

• Annual 5K and 10K Dam Days Family Run: registration begins at 7:30 a.m. in front of Vibrant Health Clinic on Main Street. Run starts at 8 a.m.

• Youth Olympics: registration begins at 9:30 a.m.; event starts at 10 a.m. for ages preschool through sixth grade at the practice football field (north of town by the smelter).

• SV Cardinal Quilters Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Community Center. Venders, pieced quilts, thrift shop and quilt raffle. Admission is $2.

• Pie and ice cream social, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Main Street

• Classic Car/Truck/Tractor Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Spring Valley Senior Living and Health Care Campus, S830 Westmoreland Drive. Registration begins at 9 a.m., trophies are presented at 2 p.m. For more information, call 715-778-5545.

• Helicopter flyover: Combat Helicopters LLC will fly a Bell UH1H over Spring Valley Saturday afternoon. This copter flew in Viet Nam 1966-1967.

• Horseshoe tournament, 10 a.m., Handy Andy Park.

• Children's petting zoo, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Spring Valley Elementary.

• Inflatable rides, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Spring Valley Elementary

• SV Hawks inaugural dart tournament, 1 p.m., Sneaker's Pub & Eatery.

• Euchre tournament, 1 p.m., Spring Valley Emergency Services.

• SV History Talk, 1 p.m., Don Blegen at Spring Valley Public Library.

• Bake sale and face painting, SV royalty, 12:45-1:15 p.m., north end of Main Street.

• Bicycle races, 2 p.m., ages 4-12, McKay Avenue by Sneaker's.

• Minnow races, 2-4 p.m., Spring Valley Fire Hall.

• Fire truck rides, 2-4 p.m., Spring Valley Fire Hall.

• Kids coin hunt, 2:30 p.m., McKay Avenue by Sneaker's.

• Classic car motorcade, 2:30 p.m., from SV Health Care to north end of Main Street.

• Kids pedal tractor pull, 5 p.m., ages 4-12, Main Street.

• SV Alumni volleyball game, 4 p.m.m, SV Elementary gym.

• Folliez performance, 7 p.m., Spring Valley Theatre.

• Street Dance, 7:30-11:30 p.m., music by Still Runnin', Main Street.

Sunday, Sept. 17

• Pancake breakfast and bake sale, 8 a.m. to noon, SV Elementary cafeteria.

• Eau Galle Recreation Area open house, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., ribbon cutting with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at noon.

• Food stands open at 10 a.m.

• Miss Spring Valley Queen's Tea, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Brother Michael's Catholic Center.

• UW-Madison Marching Band, grand parade, 2 p.m., North McKay Avenue traveling south.

• Miss Spring Valley coronation, parade reviewing stand following the parade.