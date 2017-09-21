32nd annual Heritage Days Festival begins Friday

The weekend kicks off with a spaghetti dinner on Friday from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Heritage Center Pavilion.

On Saturday, the annual Heritage Run is the highlight of the day, with a five-mile run and 5K Run/Walk as well as a ¾-mile kids race. The race starts at 8 am. The farmers market and flea market open at 7:30 a.m. while the FFA Alumni Antique Tractor Pull starts at 10 a.m. at Form A Feed (formally Domain).

On Sunday, the Heritage Family Festival starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m, rain or shine. All of the buildings will be open for exploring with volunteer guides answering questions. The grounds consist of the Bell-Tierney Farmstead, a blacksmith shop, Camp 9 School, Ubet Store, a Norwegian cabin, the Northside House, the Heritage Church, the History Shed, the Pavilion and more. Events include kids games, craft demonstrations, civil war re-enactors, craft sale, coach rides, genealogy, and antique gun display. In addition, the flea market will be open with food tents and much more.

Heritage Days is a great hands-on way to experience the past. Staff, volunteers, and crafters are gearing up to showcase old-time things and demonstrate how they work. There will also be food, games and fun things for kids to do.

Back by popular demand, is the bread making in the brick oven located by the Immigrant Cabin.

For more information, visit nrheritagecenter.org/heritage-days or email the Heritage Center at info@nrheritagecenter.