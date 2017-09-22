Chalk artists showcase their work

1 / 15

2 / 15

The 2017 Apple Splash Festival got off to a strong start on Saturday, Sept. 16, in the chalk art area, with guest artists and school age art contest participants working hard throughout the day to complete their pieces. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 15

Somerset junior Jacob Brammer works on signing his piece, which features Calvin and Hobbs, during the 2017 Apple Splash art contest on Saturday, Sept. 16. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 15

Many local and regional artists attended the Apple Splash Festival to be part of the chalk art exhibit, with a wide variety of styles and subject matters being represented. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 15

10-year old street artist Allison Olstad — one of the many guest artists invited to 2017 Apple Splash Festival — works on her chalk art piece, a giant tiger. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 15

Somerset High School students Devon Fullerton and Dani Schactner work on a large chalk art piece featuring a moon and a phrase during a chalk art demonstration on Thursday, Sept. 14, in front of the high school. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 15

Somerset High School students Madison Kramer and Sophie Rivard work on a pair of chalk art pieces on Thursday, Sept. 14, on the front walk way of the high school. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 15

Liz Lancaster, a junior as SHS, works on her Apple Splash art contest entry on Saturday, Sept. 16. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 9 / 15

Madi Hohler and Taylor Johnson are pictured working on a chalk art piece featuring a clown's face during a chalk art demonstration by an Apple Splash Festival guest artist. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 10 / 15

Apple Splash Festival guest artist Shawn McCann gives a group of Somerset High School students a chalk art demonstration on Thursday, Sept. 14, outside the high school's front entrance. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 11 / 15

Apple Splash guest artist Terralynn Lake, of Michigan, works on her chalk art featuring a pair of birds on Saturday, Sept. 16, in Somerset. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 12 / 15

Talyn Orf, a junior at Somerset High School, works on her art contest piece on Saturday, during the 2017 Apple Splash Festival in Somerset. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 13 / 15

Along with the chalk art and Apple River running events, the Apple Splash Festival also featured log rolling, a car show and booths for area businesses. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 14 / 15