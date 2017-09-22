Chalk artists showcase their work
The 2017 Apple Splash Festival in Somerset got off to a strong start on Saturday, Sept. 16, in the chalk art area, with guest artists and school age art contest participants working hard throughout the day to complete their pieces.
The festival went through Sunday, Sept. 17. Somerset High School students also got to try their hands at chalk art on Thursday, Sept. 14, after guest artist Shawn McCann performed a demonstration at the high school.