Book clubs provide a way to meet new people and discuss all kinds of books! It's always stimulating conversation when people have different views and perspectives because of one's life experiences which causes each of us to interpret what an author is doing in the writing and depth of a book.

I really love the book club because it has forced me to read some titles that are typically out of my comfort zone or genre. This month the group is discussing "The View from Mount Joy" by Lorna Landvik at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Bobtown Brewhouse. I'm not only excited to discuss the book (yes, I already finished it!) but even more excited that the author will be here in October for everyone to meet.

Story Time: Every Monday and Wednesday, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Sept. 25, we will not have story time because on Sept. 27, story time will be held at Warren Town Park (weather permitting). Oct. 2 and Oct. 4 will be Dinosaurs, Oct. 9 and Oct. 11 will be Fire Prevention.