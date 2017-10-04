Fall bingo and Lorna Landvik author visit

Fall is a great time to get out to explore and take the opportunity to visit other communities and experience how each St. Croix library has its own unique space, staff, collections and programs. We are all looking forward to hearing about your bingo game and your travels.

Author event at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, will feature Lorna Landvik. Landvik has written over 10 books and currently resides in Minnesota.

"Revisiting the characters in her best-selling "Patty Jane's House of Curl," Landvik offers a story brimming with life, humor and hope. With her trademark wit and warmth, she follows Nora Rolvaag (the do-or-die-trying daughter of Patty Jane) and a cast of characters between city and wooded retreat, Minnesota and Norway, a past that's secret and a future that's promising, but uncertain. Readers are in for a rollicking good time with characters whose strengths, foibles and choices will have you laughing and crying" — 702WI.

Join us for a night of laughter and comedy as you hear the insights to this endearing author.