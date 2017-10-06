Friday Memorial Library offering five new tech classes

In order to help their customers better understand their devices and how to use them, the Friday Memorial Library is offering five new technology classes.

"Our customers turn to us every day for a variety of technology needs. We know there is a need in our community so we are happy to do our part to provide that assistance and education," said Friday Memorial Library Technology Librarian Jennifer Rickard. "Also, with Apple's newest upgrade to iOS 11, we knew people were curious about the newest features. So we felt the iOS 11 Overview class was very timely as people are making the upgrade and adjusting their settings."

The five classes include: Digital Etiquette, iOS 11 Overview, Learn Libby, Favorite Apps and Managing Mobile Phones. Each class runs one hour, followed by half an hour of questions and answers or one-on-one help.

"The library is a community hub for people to learn, explore and connect. By providing these classes we are able to offer free educational resources about the continual changing world of technology," Rickard said. "We realize many people are at different comfort levels with technology but want to do our best to ensure we can help them no matter their skill level or device."

According to Rickard, the five classes being offered this fall came from customers' requests and suggestions.

"We know there is a need for all areas of technology help, but due to the wide variety of topics it can be difficult to determine what areas we should focus on," Rickard said. "We hope there is something that appeals to everyone and for some, hopefully multiple classes will be of interest. We are always open to suggestions for future classes as well, so please let us know how we can help you."

Of all the technology classes the library is offering this fall, Rickard is the most excited about the Favorite Apps class, because there are apps for pretty much anything.

"While preparing for this class, I have been asking friends and family which apps they most often use and why. While doing so, I have learned about a lot of really cool and helpful apps so I am excited to share with everyone," Rickard said. "Some apps are exciting and fun while others help with daily productivity. The Managing Mobile Photos class also has a great appeal and I think many people would enjoy that class. Photography has drastically changed with the use of smartphones."

All of the classes are free and will be held at the library, Rickard said. Attendees are welcome to bring their own smartphone and/or devices, but devices are not necessary to attend.

Overview of tech classes

October

• Tuesday, Oct. 10, 1 p.m. — Digital Etiquette — Learn the basics of creating and protecting your contacts and best practices and etiquette while connecting with them. We will focus on do's and don'ts while texting and emailing. This beginner level class is for anyone texting or emailing on any device. Presented by B Wireless of Hudson.

• Tuesday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m. — iOS 11 Overview — With the upgrade to Apple's newest operating system, join us to learn about the many new features and capabilities making your iOS experience more powerful and personal than before. For Apple devices and users. Presented by B Wireless of Hudson.

• Thursday, Oct. 26, 1 p.m. or 6 p.m. - Learn Libby - Meet Libby, our new one-tap app for reading eBooks and listening to audiobooks. Join us to learn how quick and easy you can enjoy our digital library from anywhere at anytime. Browse, borrow, enjoy. Bring your device for this great hands-on class so we can get you reading. Registration required.

• Jennifer Rickard will be presenting the Learn Libby classes.

November

• Tuesday, Nov. 7, 6 p.m. — Favorite Apps — Love apps, so do we! There is an app for everything, so we will highlight some of the most commonly used social media apps and our favorites. Join us to get a better understanding about a variety of different apps and how you may find them helpful. Applicable for both Apple and Android devices. Presented by B Wireless of Hudson.

• Tuesday, Nov. 14, 1 p.m. — Managing Mobile Photos — So many mobile photos, now what? It's time to back up and organize your photos so they are can be easily located and shared. Learn the basics of photo editing, sharing and preserving. Presented by B Wireless of Hudson.

"Jeff Schwab will primarily be presenting three of the classes (Digital Etiquette, iOS 11 overview and Managing Mobile Photos). He and I will be co-presenting the class on Favorite Apps," Rickard said. "While meeting Jeff and working with him, I have been extremely impressed with his knowledge of the devices and continually updating technology. I am excited for him to share his knowledge with our customers."

For more information on library services and classes, visit newrichmondlibrary.org or contact the library at 715-243-0431.