Share your thoughts at public input session

Now we invite you to our second public input session where you will be able to see how MSR and the Library Planning Committee have used these ideas to help develop a concept around our guiding principles.

Please join us on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the Civic Center at 156 East 1st Street and let your voice be heard.

We want our new library to be a true reflection of you — our community.