The libraries in St. Croix County have an interactive and wonderful fall bingo game for anyone who wants to participate. Starting Oct. 2, stop by your local library and pick up a bingo sheet and start playing. We will be using regular bingo rules — five spaces across, down or diagonal.

Story Time: Every Monday and Wednesday, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Oct. 9 and 11 will be Fire Prevention, Oct. 16 will be Pets and Oct. 18 will be open Play Doh as Brittany will be at a conference. Oct. 23 and 25 will be Fall, and Oct. 30 and Nov. 1 will be Halloween.

A Novel Idea Book Club: Monday, Oct. 30, at 5:30 p.m. at Bobtown Brewhouse. This month's selection is "A Walk in the Woods" by Bill Bryson.

An author event at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10, will feature Lorna Landvik. Landvik has written over 10 books and currently resides in Minnesota. Join us for a night of laughter and comedy as you hear the insights to this endearing author.