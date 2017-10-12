PHOTOS: Shrine Club pulls off another winner

The cool and rainy weather did not dampen the spirit of Homecoming week at UWRF and the Shriners who combined to present not only the football game, but also the famous Potentates banquet and a special dinner for the Falcon football team.

The 120 members of the UWRF football team, coach Matt Walker and staff were treated to a pre-weekend dinner at the American Legion Club on Wednesday, Oct. 4, of the gala Homecoming week. The event was hosted by Roger Keller, captain of the guard for the Divan, and Jeremy Fussy, president of the Shrine Club.

The full weekend of activities began in earnest Friday, Oct. 6, at Junior's in the Best Western Hotel in downtown River Falls and featured not only coach Walker but several of his team members. The Falcons not only support the Shriners and their work with the Shriners Hospital for Children, but also the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation.

Guest of honor at the Potentates banquet was Illustrious Sir Chuck Miller of Milladore and members of his Divan (leadership team) of the Zor Shrine in Madison and Preston Greer, the parade grand marshal of Hudson.

The following morning the Shriners and their ladies assembled at the American Legion for coffee, donuts, brats and hot dogs at the Oasis. At 10:30 a.m. the gala parade kicked off being led by members of all armed forces of the American Legion.

Preston Greer served as the parade grand marshal. He led a procession of Shrine parade units from Zor Shrine as well as Shrine temples from Minnesota.

Parade Grand Marshal Preston was also introduced prior to the football game and he along with two muscular dystrophy patients assisted the coin toss at midfield.

The Shrine Club has been sponsoring the Little East-West Shrine game of 57 years and have raised thousands of dollars for the Shrine Hospital for Children.