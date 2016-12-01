Families create tabletop pieces at Art in the Park event

The Art in the Park event was led by UW-River Falls students Grace Sacher and Amber Rogers, who are working in partnership with the Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Park organization. Sacher, of Hudson, and Rogers, a Deerfield resident, are art education students at the university.

On Sunday, parents and children hauled in their bounty from a nearby park trail, then took to the Nature Center, where they began turning it into art. Sacher and Rogers provided chunks of logs that were used for bases, along with feathers and other crafts that participants could blend in with the outdoor brush.

Melissa Dupont, an environmental educator with the Friends group, said the Art in the Park program, which began last year, will continue on a monthly basis into 2017.

Dupont said the tentative plan for December’s Art in the Park event will involve participants making nature-based prints that will go onto holiday cards.

All Friends-based activities are free and open to the public, though users must pay to enter the park.

For more information about Friends activities, visit willowkinnifriends.org.