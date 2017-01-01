Search
    Young man joins local VFW Auxiliary

    By Jordan Willi Today at 5:00 a.m.
    Pictured are Dylan Cordie, Auxiliary Sr. Vice Maria Fatigati and Jamie Cordie. (Submitted photo)

    VFW Auxiliary to New Richmond/St.Croix County Memorial Post No. 10818 recently held its annual swearing in of new members at its December meeting. Among the new members was Dylan Cordie, a young man who started helping the Auxiliary by filling a care package for the troops, with his own money, during summer vacation. At that time he found out he could join the Auxiliary when he turned sixteen and started saving. On Oct. 30, at the Auxiliary’s fall bake sale, Cordie signed his application along with his mom, who joined at the same time, and they both took the Auxiliary Oath on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Cordie has been very active even before being a member. He has taken time off work to help with the Auxiliary’s Adopt-A-Unit  National Guard Picnic, the New Richmond Nation Night Out and he also bakes for all of the Auxiliary Bake Sales.

    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 243-7767 x244
