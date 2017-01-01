Young man joins local VFW Auxiliary

VFW Auxiliary to New Richmond/St.Croix County Memorial Post No. 10818 recently held its annual swearing in of new members at its December meeting. Among the new members was Dylan Cordie, a young man who started helping the Auxiliary by filling a care package for the troops, with his own money, during summer vacation. At that time he found out he could join the Auxiliary when he turned sixteen and started saving. On Oct. 30, at the Auxiliary’s fall bake sale, Cordie signed his application along with his mom, who joined at the same time, and they both took the Auxiliary Oath on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Cordie has been very active even before being a member. He has taken time off work to help with the Auxiliary’s Adopt-A-Unit National Guard Picnic, the New Richmond Nation Night Out and he also bakes for all of the Auxiliary Bake Sales.