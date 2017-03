Vernice Evans of New Richmond celebrates her birthday at the Halekulani On the Beach at Waikiki, Hawaii. Two nieces, Penny and Kris from Minnesota, Julie Walsh, New Richmond, and Vernice's daughter, Kay Brennan,were all guests of Jim and Kay Brennan of Honolulu. (Submitted photo)

Vernice Evans of New Richmond celebrates her birthday at the Halekulani on the Beach at Waikiki, Hawaii. Two nieces, Penny and Kris from Minnesota, Julie Walsh, New Richmond, and Vernice's daughter, Kay Brennan, were all guests of Jim and Kay Brennan of Honolulu.