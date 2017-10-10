'Stuff the Bus' food drive coming up in Somerset

A Safeway bus will travel the school campus during the lunch hour on Friday, Oct. 13, (including St. Anne's School) so that students may stuff the bus with their donations. The bus will also be at the homecoming football game for alumni and attendees to participate in stuffing the bus. At the football game, both food and monetary donations will be accepted. For every $25 received, the pantry can provide 75 meals. The monetary donations received will also be used to purchase food for backpack programs and purchasing healthy foods for families and seniors in need.

SCFP would also like to thank the Somerset Safeway Bus Company for supporting the SCFP for the past three years. Safeway provides transportation to and from Hudson and Baldwin for monthly food pickups. Not only does Safeway provide a bus to transport the food from our food group partners, they also provide the driver and the cost of the transportation. A huge thank you to owner Dan Stiles and manager Vicky Java for taking on the responsibility of ensuring the delivery of food from commodity groups make it to the food pantry each month.